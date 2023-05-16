National Weather Service confirms small tornado hit Dallas County on Monday

NEAR FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a small tornado hit an area of southern Dallas County on Monday.

The EF0 twister hit near Fair Grove around 4:45 p.m. It packed winds speeding s of 77 miles per hour. The tornado stayed on the ground briefly, crossing U.S. 65.

The storm damaged one home and outbuildings. It also snapped several trees.

