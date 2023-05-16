Ozark Fire Protection District purchases boat to perform water rescues

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Ozark Fire Protection District has a new piece of equipment that will allow them to save more lives. The Ozark Fire Protection District just purchased a new boat that will allow its team to perform water rescues in its jurisdiction.

The department currently has five people trained to perform swift water rescues and hopes to add seven more this year. The department has about five water rescues annually. The department has a swift water rescue team that works with other area departments to assist in emergencies. By having its own boat, firefighters will be able to save more lives.

“This boat allows us actually to enter the water,” said Aaron Heaton, Assistant Chief. “Currently, all of our staff are trained to the Swiftwater awareness and operations level, which means they can affect a shore-based rescue throwing hand lines or they can get a line across the water they can allow for that victim to grab a hold of something and get back into shore. Swiftwater rescue technicians actually enter the water whether it be swimming out to rescue an individual or utilizing the boat’s capabilities to get out in the water.”

The Department works with other area firefighters to perform water rescues. Now firefighters will be able to respond to an emergency faster.

“Currently, if we have a water rescue within our jurisdiction, we have to wait on the regional rescue team to provide those resources to us,” said Heaton. “It can be a rather lengthy amount of time. Having a boat for our own jurisdiction allows us to deploy those resources quicker to an area where we need them.”

Now that the department has this boat, they can begin training firefighters on how to use it during a water rescue. While this is a great resource for the fire department, they hope not to use it. To make sure you don’t get a free ride in the new boat remember to turn around, and don’t drown.

