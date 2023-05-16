Police investigate stabbing death in Springfield, Mo., as a homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are investigating the death of a man in Springfield as a homicide.

Stephen Meyle, 37, of Springfield, died from injuries involved in a stabbing incident.

Police responded to the incident on Saturday, May 13, at 1017 East Commercial Street. When officers arrived, they learned Meyle was taken to Cox North Hospital. Emergency crews rushed him to Cox South Hospital because of his life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police identified a person involved in the case, but no arrest has been made as police gather more information.

If you know anything about this assault, the Springfield Police Department asks you to call 417-864-1810 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at P3tips.com.

