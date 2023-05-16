Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say

FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Priscilla Presley filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, died at a hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Priscilla Presley has agreed to a settlement in a dispute over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, according to multiple media reports.

Priscilla Presley’s attorney told a judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday that the parties have come to an agreement. Details were not disclosed.

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough were at odds over the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will, which removed her mom and a business manager as co-trustees in favor of Keough and her late brother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher resigned after repeatedly using racial slur
Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022
Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special...
Investigators say umpire assaulted Camden County deputy by putting him in a chokehold
A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher placed on leave after repeatedly using racial slur
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis’ elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned
Drier now but more storms later this week
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say