Second suspect from manhunt in Baxter County, Ark. is now in custody

Baxter County authorities find a second suspect wanted in a burglary investigation near Clarkridge, Ark.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARKRIDGE, Ark.(KY3) -A man wanted in connection to a burglary last Wednesday is now in custody. Charles Cox was found at a house in Clarkridge on Monday.

Charles Cox Courtesy: Baxter County Sheriff's Office
Investigators say the incident happened when a homeowner residing on Baxter County Road 99 in the northern part of the county caught two men stealing articles of personal property from his yard at around 10:50 a.m. When the homeowner caught them in the act, the two suspects left the scene in a vehicle. Investigators say the homeowner obtained a license number and began chasing after the suspects, who then went East on Baxter County Road 36, heading toward State Highway 201 North. At some point on Baxter County Road 36, investigators say the suspects stopped their car and began shooting out the window at the victim with a handgun, then fled. Investigators say the victim, at this point, lost sight of the men.

Investigators say deputies later found the vehicle on County Road 84. The second suspect had left the vehicle.

The canine tracking team from the North Central Unit - Arkansas Department of Corrections was contacted to respond to the location, and the Sheriff’s Office helicopter was launched. A manhunt was initiated. The canine team began running a track on the suspect. It was reported to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect had entered a mobile home on Baxter County Road 35. A woman and children had been inside, but they escaped. That’s when he barricaded himself inside the mobile home.

Deputies arrested Terry Shumate after a standoff at the home last Wednesday.

Terry Shumate, 39, of Mountain Home, faces numerous charges.
Shumate and Cox both face several charges.

