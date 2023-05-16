Suspect on the run after shooting in west Springfield; police chief says several guns have been seized from criminals in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for the gunman in a shooting Monday morning in West Springfield.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. near Orchard Crest and Nichols Street and police say the victim is in stable condition. KY3 spoke to one woman who lives near the crime scene she says she sees a lot of people going in and out of the area where the person was shot.

“It’s scary and it’s just gotten worse and worse,” said Crystal Newell who lives near the shooting. ”We called the cops at one point when there was like four cars just parked out at Rich Kramer’s Construction that weren’t authorized to be there and they just drove off like they had just done something.”

As gun violence issues grow in Springfield, we asked the Springfield police chief about the number of shots fired calls.

”Career criminals, drug criminals, violent criminals that we are encountering we are arresting, we’re taking their guns away,” said Chief Paul Williams.

Chief Williams says so far 105 guns have been seized in the first four months of this year.

”If that continues, we’re going to be well over 300, which would be the biggest number of illegal guns were taken off the street in the last five or six years,” said Williams.

As for Monday’s shooting, police have not released the victim’s identity and say the investigation is active. Anyone with information is urged to call police or crime-stoppers.

