Teen suffers medical emergency, dies days before graduation

Tehani Kealoha, 17, reportedly suffered a medical emergency and died a few days before graduating high school. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 17-year-old high school student has died after suffering a medical emergency during a swimming meet over the weekend.

KHNL reports that first responders were called on Saturday to a community swimming event.

Emergency medical workers said they transported a 17-year-old, later identified as Tehani Kealoha, to the hospital after she suffered a medical emergency, but she later died.

Kealoha’s friends shared that she was a Moanalua High School senior who was looking forward to graduating this week.

The 17-year-old was reportedly scheduled to participate in a water polo match that Saturday, but that match was postponed due to her sudden death.

“The game was canceled when they found out the news. Everyone was affected by it and couldn’t play,” Kyan Shigekane, a high school sophomore, said.

The postponed match ended up being played on Monday. Kealoha’s fellow swimmers came out to support those competing in the girls’ state high school water polo championship.

Kealoha was part of the Kamehameha Swim Club with her team winning Monday’s match.

Her cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

The principal at Moanalua High School said Kealoha’s death has “deeply affected the school community, especially with graduation approaching.”

Copyright 2023 KNHL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher resigned after repeatedly using racial slur
A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher placed on leave after repeatedly using racial slur
Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022
Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Mo., faces charges of first-degree assault of a special...
Investigators say umpire assaulted Camden County deputy by putting him in a chokehold
Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school

Latest News

Many graduates are heading out into the working world. Now that they have the diploma, it is...
Missouri Job Center hosts job fair Wednesday, offers tips for grads
FILE - A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Declaring a mission...
‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
LIVE: Biden to speak at Jewish American Heritage Month celebration
A Lockwood woman was left with a driveway in poor condition and is now out of $3,200.
On Your Side: Driveway repair business ordered to pay Lockwood, Mo., woman for failing to finish job