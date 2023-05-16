Tree damages roof of St. Agnes Elementary School in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders at St. Agnes Elementary School in Springfield must use a crane to remove a tree from its library.

The damage happened following a storm on May 10. Nobody was hurt at the school. School leaders believe it’s just exterior roof damage.

“You know, it was loud, just really fast straight-line winds that came through,” said the St. Agnes Elementary School principal Paige Duda. “There was a loud crash when our light fell from...and I thought probably something had hit the roof.”

The school hopes to get it removed in the next couple of weeks.

