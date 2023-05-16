VIDEO: Around 1,500 people were without power in southwest Springfield after powerline pole caught fire

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the City Utilities outage map, 1,486 people were without power in southwest Springfield Monday evening.

A spokesperson with City Utilities says the outage was weather-related and caused equipment failure.

City Utilities Outage Map
City Utilities Outage Map(KY3)

A KY3 viewer sent us a video of a powerline pole catching fire near Battlefield Road and Ridgecrest Avenue where power was out.

City Utilities says power has been restored to that area.

