VIDEO: Around 1,500 people were without power in southwest Springfield after powerline pole caught fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the City Utilities outage map, 1,486 people were without power in southwest Springfield Monday evening.

A spokesperson with City Utilities says the outage was weather-related and caused equipment failure.

City Utilities Outage Map (KY3)

A KY3 viewer sent us a video of a powerline pole catching fire near Battlefield Road and Ridgecrest Avenue where power was out.

City Utilities says power has been restored to that area.

