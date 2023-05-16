Will the rain help with Allergies? Experts weigh in

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks region has seen a lot of rain lately. Some hope the rain washed some of the allergens away.

Medical professionals say over-the-counter medications should help.

”Taking a daily and histamine usually is very beneficial for people that especially that know that they have seasonal allergies,” said Nurse Practitioner Kiarra Pearcy, FNP-BC.

She says if you’re suffering from allergies, there is help.

”Zyrtec, Claritin, some people have a different preference for whichever one they like. We do recommend if you’re on an antihistamine, specifically a certain one, for more than six months, we do recommend trying to change because you can kind of build up a tolerance to them,” said Pearcy.

As for the rain, it depends on what you are allergic to.

”So usually we say that the rain will improve people’s allergies, but it does depend on which allergens that you are allergic to. So kind of just depends on what’s going on and what counts are high at that time,” said Pearcy.

It is important to remember the difference between allergies and other illnesses. Doctors say you need to see your doctor if you’re having more severe symptoms like fevers or chills or if your symptoms are not controlled with those over-the-counter medications.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.