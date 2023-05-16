On Your Side: Why you might get products you did not order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You were not expecting it. It’s a gift in the mail. Don’t get too excited. There’s a catch. Chances are, more are on the way.

This is called the ‘Brushing Scam.’

“It’s really about retailers trying to boost their ratings and sales. They see it as a big benefit,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

Usually, foreign companies find your name and address online and mail you a product. Then the person behind the keyboard makes a positive review without your knowledge or consent.

“They will post fake reviews to what looks like a legit order because it was sent to your home,” said Hernandez.

Good reviews improve product ratings, which means more sales. You can keep what you get.

“According to the Federal Trade Commission, you can keep those products. What you have to be aware of is someone has some of your personal information,” said Hernandez.

If this happens to you, know your personal information might be in the wrong hands.

Change your passwords on everything.

If you don’t already have it, set up a fraud alert on your credit.

Having only one credit card for online shopping is a good habit.

Shop on reputable and secure websites.

