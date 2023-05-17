4 high schoolers die, 3 other people injured in crash near Chicago

Three other people were transported to hospitals after the fatal crash, police said.
Three other people were transported to hospitals after the fatal crash, police said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — A three-vehicle crash in a Chicago suburb killed four high school students and injured a fifth and two other people, authorities said.

The teenagers killed in Tuesday night’s crash in Wheeling were between the ages of 16 and 18 and were traveling in the same car in the suburb northwest of Chicago, police said.

Three other people were transported to hospitals after the 10:20 p.m. crash, which involved three vehicles, one of which struck a light pole, causing a local power outage, Wheeling police said.

“Speed and a disregarded traffic signal seem to be the primary factors involved at this time,” police said in a statement.

The teens who were killed went to Buffalo Grove High School, school district spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said in a statement. The injured student also goes there.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members,” Kim added.

The district said it wasn’t releasing the names of the students who died out of respect for their grieving families.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher resigned after repeatedly using racial slur
Christian County deputy captures suspect wanted near Saddlebrooke, Mo.
A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class...
Glendale High School teacher placed on leave after repeatedly using racial slur
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Shannon County Jane Doe. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Missouri State Highway Patrol asking for help to identify woman; remains were found in Shannon County in 2022

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the signing ceremony Wednesday. (WFTS via CNN)
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children
Police in Texas shared body camera video from officers finding a baby that was kidnapped...
WATCH: Police recover kidnapped baby found abandoned in ravine
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
Jessica Raquel Reyes, 48
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
1 dead after small plane crashes in northwest Arkansas