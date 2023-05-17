Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Go fishing in a kayak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops-sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report from area lakes.

Week of May 15, 2023

Bull Shoals Lake

The fish are in the post-spawn and are feeding. You should key focus on those long points and use a topwater bait and follow the shade on sunny days.

Table Rock Lake

It’s top water time on the Rock! Target bluff ends, and long points early, then switch to a Bass Pro puke tube in 4-6 feet of water on long points.

Stockton Lake

The fish are in the pockets. On cloudy days try using a spinner bait or a fluke in shallow water.

Lake of the Ozarks

Try using a big swim bait on the shallow corners of the docks, and as it gets sunny, use a jig or shakey head on the same area of the docks.

GOOD LUCK!

