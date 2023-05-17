FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer with more sunshine for your Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning, everyone. This morning is sort of a repeat of yesterday with clouds to start the day out and some areas of fog trying to reemerge. Fortunately, the weather setup for today we’ll bring brighter and warmer conditions back into the Ozarks. At the surface, an area of high pressure will let partly the mostly sunny skies return today. We are also watching our next cold front sitting in the northern Rockies that will head our way. However, we do have a quick upper-level way of passing through today that could bring a few showers for some.

Next cold front working into the Northern Rockies (KY3)

One weak disturbance passing through today (KY3)

FutureCast shows that after quite a bit of clouds and some fog this morning, partly the mostly sunny skies will return to take us through the rest of the day. By this afternoon, the quick upper-level disturbance passing nearby could try to spark a few isolated showers in a couple spots South and West of Springfield. While this doesn’t look concerning, it’s something to be aware of as we head into this afternoon.

Isolated showers southwest of Springfield today (KY3)

Thursday is looking quiet and dry as well. After mostly clear skies in the morning, we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies return once again.

Mostly clear Thursday morning (KY3)

Partly to mostly sunny Thursday (KY3)

The cold front to our northwest will start approaching on Friday. I expect Friday morning to start dry with clouds quickly increasing ahead of the front’s approach. Once we get past sunrise, much of Friday will be all about periods of rain and some thunderstorms. By Friday evening, we’ll see the rain chances start to clear out to our southeast.

Clouds increase fast Friday morning (KY3)

Periods of rain and storms Friday (KY3)

Regarding Friday’s rain chances, areas along and south of U.S. Highway 60 will see the higher rain totals range between half an inch to an inch at most. North of there, where the rain is really needed, amounts look no greater than half an inch.

Accumulating rain Friday eyeing the southern Ozarks (KY3)

After Friday’s system, the rest of the weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday.

Dry for Saturday & Sunday (KY3)

After the weekend, we’ll have a dry Monday before some upper-level waves try to let some isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms return to the Ozarks by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some possible t-storm chances by middle of next week (KY3)

As far as temperatures go, we’ll do better in that department today. After a bit of a chilly start, I’m expecting highs to climb back into the middle 70s. Some upper 70s could also be possible today.

Middle to upper 70s Wednesday (KY3)

Your Thursday will start chilly with lows in the middle to upper 50s before highs can inch back near 80° for the afternoon.

Chilly Thursday morning (KY3)

Warmer for Thursday (KY3)

The temperature trend does show the numbers going back below normal for this weekend. While Friday’s clouds and rain will keep highs in the 60s, returning sunshine will send highs back into the lower 70s for the rest of the weekend.

Warm Thursday before temperatures fall this weekend (KY3)

Early next week will nudge the temperatures up some more with highs back in the middle to upper 70s. While Monday looks dry under partly sunny skies, we’ll see some upper-level energy try to bring some isolated to widely scattered t-storm chances back into play by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.