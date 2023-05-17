Man accused of child abuse in Laclede County waives preliminary hearing; family gives update on boy’s recovery

By Marina Silva
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A man charged with endangering the welfare of a child and abuse of a child waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon. George Holmes appeared in front of a judge and pleaded not guilty.

Family members of the little boy, Raiden, say he is currently in a rehab facility. Raiden’s mother, Carrie Frazier, also faces charges of child abuse. Raiden’s aunt and Uncle Tiffany & Budd Todd say he is slowly improving.

”He is in a rehab center right now. So he’s doing a lot better. He is still on a feeding tube. They need to make sure he gets enough nutrition for his body to continue fighting the infection and obviously get his weight and bones and stuff back up to where they’re supposed to be,” said Tiffany and Budd Todd, Aunt and Uncle to Raiden.

Raiden has been in several hospitals since March to be treated for fractures on his arms, symptoms of shaken baby syndrome, anemia and malnutrition, and infections in his bones and blood.

His aunt and uncle say it was a shock when they first heard about what happened.

”We thought it was just a one-time deal, right? Random event. It wasn’t,” said Todd.

They say they have known him to be a happy little boy.

”He’s just a happy, normal kid, just normal, wants to play, and is well-behaved. The same with all the other kids. I mean, they’re all really good kids,” said Todd.

As for Carrie Frazier and George Holmes, Raiden’s family hopes for justice.

”They both need to go do some major time. I’m just hoping that the kid can make a recovery, both physically and emotionally,” said Todd.

Carrie Frazier is due back in court in June for a preliminary hearing.

