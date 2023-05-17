Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A driver in Mississippi is facing several charges stemming from an early morning incident involving police.

WLOX reports Gulfport police officers made a traffic stop involving driver Aaron Shey Miller, 31, at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police officers asked Miller to exit the vehicle once they had him stopped but he drove away.

Officers said they caught up to him, but Miller ended up backing his vehicle into their patrol car that had a K-9 officer inside.

Gulfport police said Miller then threatened officers, saying he was going to run them over.

The 31-year-old tried again to hit the officers with his vehicle before they were able to get him out of his car and arrest him, police said.

Miller is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted injury of a public service animal.

He was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $510,000 bond.

