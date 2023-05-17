MULCH WARNING: Veterinarians explain how some garden mulches may be toxic for pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is peak gardening and landscaping season for many people. Veterinarians remind you to read the label for toxins harmful to pets.

Veterinarians warn cocoa bean mulch may poison your dog. It can attract dogs. Veterinarians told us it could be hazardous if any size dog eats three ounces of it.

Pet owners Ralph Freeze and Daniel Jester said they would never buy that specific mulch.

“Keep it away from your animals, especially if you love them,” said Freeze. “Don’t want any sick animals around here.”

“There are all kinds of mulch, and mulch is pretty cheap, so I’m not sure why you would need cocoa mulch,” said Jester.

Cocoa mulch can be found online and in nearby stores.

Dr. Philip Brown, a veterinarian with the Animal Care Center, said when buying garden supplies, research what’s in them.

“I’d find out if it’s toxic to children, is it toxic to pets,” said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown said cocoa mulch has similar effects to chocolate would have on animals. This mulch could cause seizures.

“The caffeine which makes them hyper increases the heart rate and could create problems, and then you have a theobromine which can affect the kidneys,” said Dr. Brown.

Freeze told me he had just got a puppy. He said he already knew the dangers of cocoa mulch.

“I just wouldn’t even have it in the household,” said Freeze. “Don’t take any chances with this silly puppy.”

Dr. Brown says the first signs of sickness are vomiting and upset stomachs.

“You just don’t want to let it go on and on and on. People tend to say well, he just threw up one time, well maybe not,” said Dr. Brown. “We don’t know what all the pets got into.”

Jester and Freeze said if your pet is sick, don’t hesitate to take them to a vet.

“They’re man’s best friend, and they keep us happy,” said Jester. “We just want to provide a good life for them.”

“Don’t take any chances,” said Freeze. “You don’t want to lose them. They’re just like family.”

Dr. Brown says to call your vet if you think your dog got into something toxic. Call the company that makes the product the pet ate. And then try the ASPCA poison control hotline: (888) 426-4435.

