Dive teams search for a man reported missing in the Buffalo National River

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEAR MARSHALL, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Dive teams are searching for a swimmer reported missing in the Buffalo National River.

On Tuesday, Fidel Angel Salamanca Saravia, 39, of San Miguel, El Salvador, was swept away by the river’s current near Grinders Ferry. That is about ten miles north of Marshall.

Investigators say Buffalo National River dispatch received notification Saravia was in distress after he waded into the river and lost his footing. Witnesses say he was swept underwater, never resurfacing. Investigators say he did not have a lifejacket.

Several agencies are assisting with the search. Rangers ask for no volunteers at this time.

