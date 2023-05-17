Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers free shingles vaccinations for county residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health Department is once again making the shingles vaccine available at no cost to any Greene County resident 60 and older thanks to a grant from the Greene County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Board.

The health department is offering this two-dose vaccination at locations around Greene County by appointment only.

The funding provided through the Greene County Senior Tax Fund will allow the health department to impact the lives of even more seniors in our community. Without this funding, the cost of the shingles vaccine, which can cost as much as $200 per dose when insurance does not cover it, would be a barrier for many. In 2022, the shingles program provided nearly 2,100 immunizations to Greene County seniors working with various community partners to host outreach clinics. Upcoming vaccination opportunities include:

Springfield-Greene County Health Department – 227 E Chestnut Expy, on Thursday, May 18

Library Station – 2535 N Kansas Expy, on Tuesday, May 23

Southside Senior Center – 2215 S Fremont Ave, Springfield, on Thursday, May 25

Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library – 2214 S Brentwood Blvd, on Tuesday, May 30

Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 99% of Americans born before 1980 have had chickenpox, placing them at an increased risk for shingles as they get older. Roughly 10% of people who get shingles will develop nerve pain that can last months or even years. Other severe complications are rare but include blindness, hearing problems, or brain inflammation.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that all adults 50 years and older receive the two-dose shingles immunization, even if you have had shingles in the past or are unsure if you ever had chickenpox. Greene County residents who are 60 years and older can go to vaccine417.com for more information.

Call 417-864-1658 to make an appointment for the shingles vaccination opportunity that works for them. Those 50-59 who are interested in the shingles vaccine should contact their healthcare provider.

