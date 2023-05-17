Springfield ranked 9th lowest in identity theft according to new study, although cases rising

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Identity theft has become a prevalent issue in Springfield, with scammers employing various tactics to deceive and exploit unsuspecting individuals.

Computer expert Timothy Gleaves has witnessed a significant influx of people seeking his assistance with this problem.

“I’ve seen such a large jump in that in the last six months,” Gleaves says.

Scammers have become more sophisticated, targeting not only computers but also smartphones. They employ deceptive tactics, pretending to protect individuals’ information while attempting to extract it from them.

Fake messages, such as fraudulent PayPal notifications, are sent in bulk, causing recipients to question their authenticity. The increasing prevalence of these scams suggests that many other people in Springfield may also be receiving such messages.

Despite the day-to-day increase in reported cases, the Springfield Police Department has observed a 4 percent decrease in the percentage of identity theft reports this Q1 compared to 2022.

However, it is crucial to remain vigilant as identity theft incidents continue to occur online and offline.

“Make sure to keep any items out of your vehicle that might have personal information, such as phone numbers, date of birth, social security number, and account numbers. You want to keep those either secured and locked in a safe place in your car or just out of your vehicle completely,” Lt. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department says.

To protect personal information online, changing passwords and adopting more secure practices is essential. Avoid using easily guessable passwords that include personal information such as the names of family members, pets, or children.

While identity theft rates have risen sharply recently, Springfield, Missouri, has fared comparatively well. According to a credit card aggregator Upgrade Points study, the Springfield Metro saw a nearly 56-percent increase in identity theft from 2019 to 2022. However, among midsize U.S. metros, Springfield boasts the 9th lowest rate of identity theft, offering some respite to its residents.

The prevalence of identity theft is a national concern, with a substantial increase in reports over the years. Factors such as the shift to online transactions and the rush to distribute government benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to vulnerabilities that criminals exploit. In 2022, Springfield reported 12.7 identity theft cases per 10,000 residents, representing a 55.9% increase since 2019.

If you have been a victim of identity theft, report it to the Springfield Police Department by clicking HERE.

