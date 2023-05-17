ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns you to do homework when hiring HVAC company

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With summer in sight, you must consider your HVAC system.

If you haven’t already, experts suggest firing up your air conditioner to ensure everything works correctly. If your unit needs work, consumer advocates recommend researching before hiring a technician.

“Look for trusted contractors at BBB.org,” said Pamela Hernandez of the Better Business Bureau. “Get referrals from friends and family for people who have done work on their homes and then research those companies. And then find three. Get written estimates. Make sure everything is lined out, materials, timelines.”

The Better Business Bureau says it received thousands of complaints about heating and air conditioning businesses in 2022. Some of the most common problems include failure to complete the work as agreed upon and surprise charges.

