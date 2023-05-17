On Your Side Investigation: Springfield area contractor gets warrant for failure to appear

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Editor’s note: The business mentioned in the story below is Midwest Roofing Commercial and Residential and is not Midwest Roofing located in Eldon and Springfield, nor Midwest Roofing and Supply in Springfield.

A contractor at the center of an On Your Side Investigation was a no-show in court. Now there’s a warrant for his arrest.

Glenn Jessen with Midwest Roofing Commercial and Residential and Overland Roof Exchange faces 24 felony charges. Dozens of customers paid deposits, and no work was done. After our story, the Missouri Attorney General filed deceptive business practices charges.

He didn’t show up to the Greene County court hearing. Now he has a warrant.

His name wasn’t on customer contracts. The business address was a rental property. On Your Side got a photo of the lease. The tenant is Glenn Jessen.

On Your Side discovered more than ten years ago, the Colorado Attorney General sued Jessen and his roofing company, then called CSI. Investigators say he used ‘deceptive and illegal means to lock consumers into doing business.’. Jessen has a $6.5 million judgment against him.

Nearly two years ago, in an interview with On Your Side, Jessen said he’d finish the Springfield area jobs.

“I could have packed up months ago. And said forget it. But these people need to be taken care of. You can make this look and sound however you want, but I’m looking at you in the eye and telling you I’m not trying to run from things. I’m not trying to screw people over,” said Jessen.

Rhonda Miller considers herself lucky. She got a refund after she filed a police report.

“I feel like everyone should get a refund, but I don’t know if that will happen. At some point, you have to come to peace to help warn others if you don’t,” she said.

The Missouri Attorney General is seeking restitution for customers. Investigators say 24 customers lost a total of nearly $150,000.

If you know Jessen’s whereabouts, call the police.

