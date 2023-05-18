Carjacking leads to a pursuit in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in jail after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase.

The Springfield Police Department says it started at around 11:30 Wednesday night when they got a call for a carjacking at the corner of Kearney and Broadway.

The man fired one shot while stealing the vehicle, but there was no evidence of anything or anyone getting hit.

About 20 minutes later officers saw the vehicle around Chestnut and Pythian but the driver sped off. The chase ended at a dead end on Pythian near Highway 65. The suspect was arrested.

