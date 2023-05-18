Chiefs set dates for preseason games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week after revealing the dates and kickoff times for the 2023 regular season, Chiefs fans now have those for preseason games as well.

Kansas City only has one home preseason game and that will come during the third and final week of the preseason. The other two road games will be played in New Orleans and Arizona, providing the Chiefs with an early return to the home of their Super Bowl LVII victory.

Opponent Date Kickoff Time Venue New Orleans Saints August 13 12 p.m. Caesars Superdome Arizona Cardinals August 19 7 p.m. University of Phoenix Stadium Cleveland Browns August 26 12 p.m. Arrowhead Stadium

READ MORE: A closer look at every week of the Chiefs upcoming season

Oddsmakers have Kansas City as the most likely team to win the AFC West, AFC and Super Bowl heading into the 2023 season. For a full breakdown on that visit here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.