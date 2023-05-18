CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jessica Raquel Reyes, 48 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on a gun charge. 48-year-old Jessica Raquel Reyes is charged in Greene County with unlawful possession of a firearm. Springfield police describe her as approximately 5′07″ tall, 187 pounds, with blonde/brown hair, and hazel eyes.

She has her left eyebrow pierced, as well as her right nostril. She also has ‘Reyes’ tattooed on her right arm, and a marijuana leaf on her lower, left calf.

If you’ve seen this fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward if your tip helps police arrest Reyes.

