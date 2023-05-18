Developer of Springfield’s University Heights property asks for changes in rezoning request

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A property developer at the corner of Sunshine Street and National Avenue in Springfield asked Springfield’s City Council to reconsider a rezoning request.

The current proposal is to rezone the property from a single-family residential district to a general retail district. Developer Ralph Duda, III, said there are concessions to the conditional overlay district. If the council wishes to address the application with the newly proposed changes, they must first remand the application back to the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission for their recommendation.

If they should choose to address the application as it currently stands and without the newly proposed changes, they could hold a public hearing on May 22 and vote at a subsequent meeting.

According to Duda, project changes include:

The total height of the building will be reduced from 75′ to 55′(following a 30-degree bulk plane).

The developer will build a masonry wall as opposed to a six-foot wooden fence along the perimeter abutting University Heights Homes.

The developer will plant 60-70 non-deciduous evergreens in the buffer yard along the perimeter abutting University Heights Homes and the neighborhood. Trees are to be planted 8-10′ apart, and each tree is to be a minimum of 12′ tall when planted. An irrigation system will also be installed to ensure maintenance, life, and growth.

Trees will fill out to create a wall, so University Heights will only see a wall of trees vs. development. In 3-5 years, these trees are anticipated to reach a height of 20-25′ tall.

A conditional overlay is a regulatory tool that creates a special zoning district intended to allow a floating zone to be established as an overlay to a base zoning district. A conditional overlay limits particular land uses to be established and can incorporate specific design standards and development-related conditions.

The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended against approval at its April meeting. The planning & zoning commission has not reviewed the current step-down proposal.

