Fact Finders: Can landlords tell you to move out by text message?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S/ Military says peak moving season starts this week and goes through the end of August. And, with students about to start summer break, moving companies agree summer is peak season.

So, this question from Veronica is timely. She wants to know, “Can a landlord raise the rent or serve an eviction notice through a text message?”

Packing boxes, hauling them out, and re-assembling your life are not much fun when moving under the best circumstances. It can be downright misery when you don’t want to move. For renters, you’re better protected if you have a signed lease. If your lease has expired or you never had one... the landlord can evict you or raise rent with only one month’s notice. And you can get that notice in several different ways.

“There’s really no magic to a letter versus an email versus the text. These are all written forms of communication,” explained Grant Rah of Rah Law. “Even verbal communication is fine. It’s definitely not going to be preferred by any lawyer, but it is fine. And a text message is written communication; it’s absolutely fine.”

The Attorney General’s Office recommends any agreement between a tenant and landlord allowing the tenant to stay after a lease ends should be in writing. The office says otherwise if there’s a disagreement, you’re not protected.

Returning to Veronica’s question, “Can a landlord raise the rent or serve an eviction notice through a text message?” YES, they can.

