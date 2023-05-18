Gasconade C-4 School District bus driver retiring after more than 5 decades

Dean has been a school bus driver for 57 years.(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FALCON, Mo. (KY3) - The Gasconade C-4 School District is saying farewell to a bus driver of 57 years for the district.

Dean Munholland has worked as a bus driver for the district for 57 years. He will retire after this school year.

“Somebody will holler at me and say, remember me, you drove our bus, and they’ll be 30 40 years old,“ said Munholland.

Dean has driven a lot of kids to school, including his own.

”All my kids went to school and started their first day of school here. All four rode my high school bus. All but one moved to Lebanon. So it’s been a joy,” said Munholland.

Patty Finley is a bus Driver for Gasconade as well. She’s retiring, too. Munholland was her bus driver when she was young.

“He also drove for my sisters, my two oldest sisters, but he was my bus driver through the 8th grade when I graduated,” said Finley.

Dean says he’s going to miss it.

”I’m going to miss the kids and the parents,” said Munholland.

Dean will drive for the high school kids until next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

