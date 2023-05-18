Gunman fires 3 shots inside Springfield Dollar General Store during robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery inside a Dollar General store in west Springfield on Wednesday night.

The crime brought a significant police presence to the store in the 24 hundred block of West Division. Police say the man armed with a gun burst into the store around 9:30 p.m. Police say he fired three shots into the store during the holdup.

No one suffered any injuries. Police and sheriff’s deputies are searching the neighborhood for the robber.

