Gunman fires 3 shots inside Springfield Dollar General Store during robbery

Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery inside a Dollar General store in west Springfield on Wednesday night.
The crime brought a significant police presence to the store in the 24 hundred block of West Division. Police say the man armed with a gun burst into the store around 9:30 p.m. Police say he fired three shots into the store during the holdup.
No one suffered any injuries. Police and sheriff’s deputies are searching the neighborhood for the robber.
