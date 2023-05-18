Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two friends missing three pet birds are asking for your help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, two friends are dealing with the same loss.

Both of them recently lost pet birds and they’re now working together to try to get their feathered friends back home.

Stacie Jett and Haley Lingen are bonded by love of birds and loss of birds.

Stacie is missing her seven year old cinnamon cockatiel Dude, who flew off from her home off south Nettleton in Springfield.

Stacie tells us, “about a week ago, he flew out our bedroom window and we’ve been looking for him.”

Haley Lingen first lost her cockatiel Serenity two weeks ago around Lyon Street and Locust Avenue. She calls Serenity her velcro bird.

Haley says, “she just bonded with my immediately. I’d never made a connection with a pet like that before.

Then, when Haley put Serenity’s bird friend Daisy outside to try to draw her back home, Daisy took off too.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking, the birds are my whole world. They’re who I spend the most time with, my comfort, my endless entertainment. And the house is real quiet now.:

Stacie feels the same way.

“It’s just not the same, even with three toddlers in the house. It’s been too quiet.”

Neither has a lot of money for a reward, but both women are offering something to anyone who can bring their birds back.

Stacie has six chickens and says, “I will give anybody who brings this bird back as many free eggs as they want for as long as they can stand. I promise.”

Haley also offers, “I’m an artist, I can make art pieces for you. Really, I’d give anything to bring them home.”

If you see any of these birds, you can contact Stacie and Haley at the facebook links below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.