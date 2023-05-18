Prosecutors charge 4 inmates wanted for violence against corrections officers at prison in Texas County

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged inmates at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking for incidents of violence against correctional officers.

Henry Woods, Steffon Swader, Travis Haughton, and Andre Walker face violence against an employee of the Department of Corrections charge.

Investigators say all four incidents are not related. All of the incidents date back to 2022.

