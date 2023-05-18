Republic, Mo., city administrators hope new roundabout makes dangerous intersection safer

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic city leaders hope a new roundabout turns a dangerous intersection into a safer one.

The city will close the intersection at Hines and Lynn on May 30 to begin construction. It could take several weeks.

Blaine Carter, a pharmacist at Hines Street Pharmacy, works right by the intersection. He said it could help drivers.

“I think it’s going to be good for the community to help save some people from having accidents,” said Carter.

Carter said he had never seen a crash but heard them.

“If you get the wrong person doing the wrong speed down through here, it can be dangerous,” said Carter.

Republic city administrators said the roundabout is supposed to stop crashes, which we saw while covering this story. Carter and neighbor Amee Bayless said this could bring minor problems, but safety comes first.

“It’s probably going to be a little bit of an inconvenience for business because, obviously, patients are not going to be able to travel down the street that they’re used to doing,” said Carter.

“Going to be a little beneficial because this is a high-traffic area,” said Bayless. “We do have a lot of speeders that come up through the intersection.”

Bayless said many drivers think it is a four-way stop. The intersection only has two stop signs.

“It just seems to be confusing, especially when you have people that are not from our area,” said Bayless. “They don’t really know how to work the extra turn lanes.”

Four crashes happened at the intersection in 2022, according to police.

Both Bayless and Carter hope they will have a safer traffic flow after the roundabout.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection,” said Bayless. “They’ve been needing to do something for a long time.”

“Hopefully, it’s just going to be a lot more convenient for folks to be able to avoid having so much congestion, trying to leap across the intersection in front of cars,” said Carter.

The roundabout is supposed to be finished by the middle of August 2023.

