Springfield-Greene County Health Department to use grant funding to fight high rate of substance abuse and overdose deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will get a boost in funding to help reduce drug overdose deaths.

According to the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, more than 4 percent of the Springfield community abuses drugs. That’s higher than the state average of 3.3 percent and the national average of 3.5 percent. Overdose death rates are also higher at 27 deaths per 100,000 people.

“You always hear stories about that mom that would give Benadryl to their kids to knock them out. I was one of those kids. It actually started when I was really, really, little,” said Donald Curtis.

He says that’s when his interest in drugs began.

“Every drug that was going on in the 80s I did for 6 months and ended up homeless,” explained Curtis.

He says he got clean for a while but then found opioids.

“I did really, really good until I got injured at work and they gave me these little white pills,” he said.

After years of fighting his disease, he ended up in Springfield looking for help and a way out.

“My separation from addiction was to walk away from everything I knew,” said Curtis.

Erica Little with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says, “It takes all of us working together to make a difference here.”

Recently, the health department accepted $111,650 in grant funding to address the high rate of drug abuse and overdose deaths. That effort will include a closer look at how the crisis impacts the community.

“Part of that overdose fatality review board is having all of the partners at the table and having those voices and what is occurring and what is needed in our community,” said Little.

Health leaders will work to better understand the underlying causes of drug use in order to prevent overdoses.

Little said, “We have a lot but there are gaps or could be gaps that we don’t see. It’s exciting to know that we’ll have a path forward in that.”

“Springfield is like an oasis in a desert to me. I’m relieved I found peace,” said Curtis.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be modeling its program after a successful one out of Hamilton County Ohio.

