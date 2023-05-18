Springfield Police investigate an armed robbery at a convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store Thursday morning. Police were called to the Kum & Go in the 2900 block of East Division at 2:00 a.m.

A man wearing a mask and hoodie went into the store, showed a shotgun, and demanded money. He then left in a dark-colored SUV. No one was hurt.

Investigators are now looking at security video to try and get a description of the robber.

