Springfield Police investigate an armed robbery at a convenience store

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store Thursday morning. Police were called to the Kum & Go in the 2900 block of East Division at 2:00 a.m.

A man wearing a mask and hoodie went into the store, showed a shotgun, and demanded money. He then left in a dark-colored SUV. No one was hurt.

Investigators are now looking at security video to try and get a description of the robber.

