Springfield’s Lost and Found Grief Center hosts Memorial 5k

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Lost and Found Grief Center helps people in the community overcome their grief after losing a friend or family member.

On Thursday, it will host a 5K to remember the lives lost and provide support for others. Hundreds of people are registered for this year’s race. There are two events that people can participate in. First is the 5k race that will have runners and walkers take on the streets of downtown Springfield. The second event is a one-mile memorial walk lined with signs with the name and picture of a person who has passed. Some families use this run as a way to honor their loved ones and find support from the community.

“What Run and Remember has done is given a space for the community to gather and support each other and also have mini space for their own,” said Jamie Fields with the Lost and Found Grief Center. “We’ve seen people with groups as high as 100 people together, celebrating one person and the life that they had.”

About 400 people have already registered for this year’s event, and officials expect even more people to sign up before the start of the race. With that many people hitting the streets, there are some things drivers need to watch out for.

The race will kick off at Jordan Valley Park on Trafficway. It will take participants through several downtown streets. Drivers must wait for runners and walkers to pass or can detour around the race route.

5k Route 2023 (KY3)

“The race route and the memorial walk, we’ll have signs and volunteers directing you where to go alongside the army as well as the Green County officers that are going to be helping us on that route,” said Fields. “We’re really excited to have extra support this year and as well as some volunteers that will be cheering you on along the way.”

Parking is available downtown and at Harry Cooper Supply if you plan to participate in the race.

The Lost and Found Grief Center will take registrations up to the start of the race.

