Staff, students injured in school bus crash involving Bolivar School District bus

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders with the Bolivar School District say staff and students suffered injuries in a crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on State Highway 13 near 490th Road. School leaders say the kids were returning to Bolivar from a field trip. The field trip included two third-grade classes.

Investigators say the bus was traveling northbound when it hit a hay bale that had fallen off a trailer. The bus then crossed the southbound lanes, hitting an embankment. The bus included 35 people. Emergency crews transported 17 students and two adults to the hospital with minor injuries. The injured included the bus driver.

The school says parents with students uninjured in the crash can meet at Central Office at 524 West Madison for pick up.

