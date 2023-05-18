Taste of the Ozarks: Caprese Spaghetti Squash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this healthy spaghetti recipe.

Caprese Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients:

2 spaghetti squash halved with seeds removed

8 oz fresh mozzarella pearls

1 cup fresh diced tomatoes

1/3 cup basil pesto

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar

Brush squash with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until the squash is tender and shreds easily. Using a fork, shred the squash’s meat and scoop it into a bowl. Add the pesto, mozzarella, and tomatoes to squash and toss to combine. Put the shredded squash mixture back into the squash shells. Put stuffed squash shells back into a preheated oven and bake for another twenty minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle with reduced balsamic vinegar.

The recipe serves four.

