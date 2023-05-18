Taste of the Ozarks: Caprese Spaghetti Squash
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this healthy spaghetti recipe.
Caprese Spaghetti Squash
Ingredients:
- 2 spaghetti squash halved with seeds removed
- 8 oz fresh mozzarella pearls
- 1 cup fresh diced tomatoes
- 1/3 cup basil pesto
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 2 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar
Brush squash with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until the squash is tender and shreds easily. Using a fork, shred the squash’s meat and scoop it into a bowl. Add the pesto, mozzarella, and tomatoes to squash and toss to combine. Put the shredded squash mixture back into the squash shells. Put stuffed squash shells back into a preheated oven and bake for another twenty minutes. Remove from oven and drizzle with reduced balsamic vinegar.
The recipe serves four.
