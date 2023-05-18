WATCH: Police recover kidnapped baby found abandoned in ravine

Police in Texas shared body camera video from officers finding a baby that was kidnapped earlier in the day. (Source: @fortworthpd/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Police in Texas say they were able to rescue a kidnapped baby earlier this week.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a kidnapping call on Monday.

Officers said an unknown man had jumped into a woman’s car and driven off with her 6-month-old baby.

About an hour later, officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and they took the suspect into custody. However, the baby was missing from the car.

Patrol officers then questioned the man in custody and began checking the area. The team said they were then able to locate the baby and car seat lying in a ravine nearby.

The police department shared body camera video showing the officers finding the baby as it could be heard crying.

Authorities said the child appeared uninjured and they reunited it with the parent.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect but said he is facing charges that include kidnapping and auto theft.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

