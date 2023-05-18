On Your Side: Don’t buy these children’s products at garage sales

Child experts say you should not buy a few kid products second-hand.
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Garage sale season is here.

While it’s tough to find a better place to stretch your dollar, there are just some things you should not buy. The garage sale host might have the best intentions, but some children’s products should not be bought second-hand.

“The awareness is not there in terms of what has occurred with these products and associated with deaths,” said Ashita Kapoor with Consumer Reports.

Walk away from cribs, bassinets, and bouncers:

Safety standards evolve. No deal is worth the risk. Plus, you might buy something under recall and not know it.

“There could have been recalls. You’re not getting the up-to-date version, and you might be purchasing something that might be under recall,” said Kapoor.

Car seats have expiration dates. You won’t know the history. If it was in a crash, it’s considered no good. It’s the same school of thought with bike helmets.

You can get a great deal on kid toys at yard sales, but look it over. Make sure the batteries are screwed in. Many older toys don’t have this feature.

You can get email alerts on recalls.

Or you can fill out that production registration card you get at purchase.

