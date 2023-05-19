1 dies in crash involving tanker truck in Lawrence County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tanker truck full of fuel and a vehicle in Lawrence County.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 96 and Route 97. The crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 96. Investigators say the tanker truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel.

Investigators say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit the tanker truck. A person inside the vehicle died. The driver of the tanker truck suffered injuries in the crash. Police have not identified the victim in the crash.

A second tanker truck hauled away the fuel from the crashed truck.

