1 dies in head-on crash involving tanker truck in Lawrence County, Mo.

NEAR MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tanker truck full of fuel and an SUV in Lawrence County.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 96 and Route 97. The crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 96. Investigators say the tanker truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel.

Investigators say a car driven by 40-year-old Jose Uoa of Carthage, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit the tanker truck head-on. Uoa was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol crash report. The driver of the tanker truck suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital in Carthage.

A second tanker truck hauled away the fuel from the crashed truck.

This marks the 37th fatal crash for MSHP Troop D in 2023.

