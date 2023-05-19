1 dies in head-on crash involving tanker truck in Lawrence County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tanker truck full of fuel and an SUV in Lawrence County.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 96 and Route 97. The crash closed the westbound lanes of Route 96. Investigators say the tanker truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel.

Investigators say a car driven by 40-year-old Jose Uoa of Carthage, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit the tanker truck head-on. Uoa was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol crash report. The driver of the tanker truck suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital in Carthage.

A second tanker truck hauled away the fuel from the crashed truck.

This marks the 37th fatal crash for MSHP Troop D in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash
Armed Robbery at Dollar General
Gunman fires 3 shots inside Springfield Dollar General Store during robbery
Staff, students injured in school bus crash involving Bolivar School District bus.
Students, staff injured in a crash involving Bolivar School District school bus
High rain chances until tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain this afternoon
Flea market owners in Billings, Mo., in the middle of an antiquing controversy

Latest News

Rain today gone tomorrow
High rain chances until tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain this afternoon
Arkansas’s unemployment rate dropped in April to a new record low.
Arkansas unemployment rate hits record low
1 dies in crash involving tanker truck in Lawrence County, Mo.