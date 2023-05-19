Arkansas unemployment rate hits record low

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s unemployment rate dropped in April to a new record low.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced Friday the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.2 of a percentage point from 3.0% in March to 2.8% in April.

The United States’ jobless rate also decreased 0.1 percentage point to 3.4% in April.

The Arkansas Civilian Labor Force Summary reported 2,945 more Arkansans were hired in April, adding that employment has increase for seven consecutive months.

Compared to April 2022, there are 12,869 more employed Arkansans, Friday’s report stated.

Nonfarm payroll jobs increased to 1,360,700 in April, setting a new record high. Jobs in leisure and hospitality saw the biggest gains with 6,900 new jobs. Many of those were in food services, which added 5,500 jobs.

