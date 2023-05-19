CATCH-A-CROOK: Be on the lookout for this Missouri sex offender

David Gallion is wanted on several felony warrants, including loitering within 500 feet of a park, playground or pool.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

David Allen Gallion, 42 Missouri Level 3 Sex Offender
David Allen Gallion, 42 Missouri Level 3 Sex Offender(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Detectives want you to be on the lookout for a Greene County sex offender. 42-year-old David Allen Gallion is wanted on several felony charges.

The convicted sex offender pleaded guilty in Greene County to a charge of loitering within 500-feet of a park, playground or pool. Gallion is also wanted on stealing and drug charges.

The Missouri sex offender registry lists Gallion as non-compliant. He’s required to register for life as a Level 3 offender, and check in with law enforcement every 90 days. Records show Gallion has lived and worked in Springfield.

If you’ve seen this fugitive, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
