Dream comes true for hospice patient in the Ozarks after viral Facebook post

Courtesy: CoxHealth at Home
Courtesy: CoxHealth at Home(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post regarding an Ozarks hospice patient’s love for Dolly Parton led to a once-in-a-lifetime meeting.

Jackie Carroll is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Her world revolves around Dolly Parton. After workers with CoxHealth posted about Jackie’s love for Dolly, the post became viral, reaching the legendary singer.

Dolly’s team invited Jackie and her caregivers to Dollywood in Tennessee to meet the singer. They called it “a dream come true.”

On Facebook, CoxHealth at Home workers thanked those who made the dream trip possible.

