Flea market owners in Billings, Mo., in the middle of an antiquing controversy

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A small town in the Ozarks is in the middle of an antiquing controversy. And it’s a hot enough issue to land in front of the city council.

Billings leaders are giving flea market owners 10 days to move everything off the sidewalks due to safety concerns with it on city property. Owners in town say it’s what draws customers to their business.

”We don’t have a choice but to fight because it’s our livelihood,” said Sandra Girth, flea market owner. ”The city is attacking us because they think this is unsightly to them.“

Thursday night, the mayor made it clear that it’s against city ordinances, state statutes, and ADA guidelines for businesses to have their merchandise on city sidewalks.

“We don’t want a lawsuit on the city nor you nor an owner of the building,” said Billings Mayor Mickey Brown. ”I cannot sit here and say we’re okay with you putting your stuff out on city property and that we are ok with setting ourselves up for a lawsuit.”

The owners of the two stores, “New Beginnings” and “Gone to the Dogs,” say there’s never been a safety issue and plan on reaching out to the county for help.

”If you want to pursue the matter, you have until the end of June 1st to get it off or take it to court,” said Mayor Mickey Brown.

It’s something the business owners say they plan on doing.

”We’ve never had any complaints in the last 20 years. We’ve had people in wheelchairs compliment on how easy it is the shop,” said Sherry Bath, flea market owner.

