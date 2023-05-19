Good vibrations coming to Drury University as The Beach Boys return to Springfield this fall

The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys(Heartland Events Center)
By Chris Six
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You might want to keep a set of summer clothes out this fall because The Beach Boys are coming to Springfield.

Drury University announced Friday that the iconic 60s band that brought surf, sun, and good vibrations to the world, will be playing at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on November 4. A band from the Ozarks, HA HA TONKA, will open for The Beach Boys.

This Springfield stop is part of the band’s “America’s Band” tour. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online.

The Beach Boys have visited Springfield a few times in recent years, they came to Juanita K. Hammons Hall in 2017 and played at the Ozark Empire Fair in 2020.

This touring group of The Beach Boys includes co-founding member Mike Love, and Bruce Johnston, who joined the band in the mid-1960s. The group stopped touring with other founding members Brian Wilson, Alan Jardine, and David Marks after their 50th-anniversary reunion tour in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Most recently, The Beach Boys were honored in the CBS tribute special “Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys,” which featured performances from Beck, Brandi Carlile, Michael McDonald, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer, Norah Jones, John Legend and Mumford & Sons among others.

According to a news release, The Beach Boys concert comes as Drury University celebrates its 150th anniversary during the 2023-24 school year.

