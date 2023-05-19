Hickory County R-1 Skyline Schools to have full-time school resource officer, school protection officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, Skyline Schools will have a full-time school resource officer and five school protection officers.

Hickory County Deputy Jim Cihy will become the SRO.

“The opportunity opened up down here to come to work for Hickory County as their school resource officer, I jumped at the chance,” said Deputy Cihy.

Starting this summer Deputy Cihy will be full-time for Skyline elementary middle and high schools.

Incoming Superintendent Jason Pursley says safety is an emphasis for the school board.

“They said, How could we not afford to have one if something happened? And so that’s a very good point. Because like I said, safety is there for foremost mind right now of everyone in schools,” said Pursley.

Deputy Cihy won’t be the only one tasked with the job. The board says there will be 5 School Protection Officers. Those 5 protection officers have gone through 120 hours of combat training.

“Those are kept confidential. They will be sporadically placed throughout all three buildings,” said Pursley.

Safety is the goal for everyone.

“There’s no 100% guarantee, but I’m going to do everything I can possibly do to protect our people. That’s my job, and that’ll be my focus every day,” said Deputy Cihy.

There will be another deputy that takes over for Hermitage, Wheatland, and

