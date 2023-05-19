High levels of E. coli close down swim beaches at Arkansas lakes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have closed swim beaches at Norfolk Lake and Bull Shoals Lake for higher than acceptable E. coli levels.

According to a news release, the swim beaches at Cranfield on Norfork Lake and Oakland Park on Bull Shoals Lake are closed until further notice. Crews discovered the E. coli during routine testing.

The Corps has posted signs indicating high bacteria levels at this location. Swimming is not recommended in areas with high bacteria levels. Once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range the swim beaches will reopen.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.