Local summer camp seeing increase of campers post-COVID

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Summer cams in the Ozarks are gearing up for a summer that looks more familiar.

Summer camps took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several of them to shut down due to pandemic restrictions.

Kids Across America, a local summer camp that sees kids from across the country, says their registration this year is on-par to reach their pre-pandemic levels.

Randy Odom, president and CEO of Kids Across America, says that nearly 2,000 more kids are registered to attend compared to last year.

“When COVID hit, much like many in the United States, we had to shut down,” says Odom. “Pre-pandemic we had about 6,200 kids. So we went to 0. Last year we had about 2,000, this year we have about 4,500, trying to get to 5,000.”

Odom attributes this increase to concerns about COVID-19 restrictions being diminished.

“I think people are out of COVID, the pandemic is over. People want to be out, they want to be outside,” says Odom. “I think there’s just a renewed hope in young people. I think they want to be a part of something positive.”

Odom says that Kids Across America is thrilled to see the increase in kids coming to their summer camps this year.

“Oh my goodness, to see the numbers go back up from 0 to 2,000 to 4,500, 5,000, it makes our hearts just explode,” says Odom.

Kids Across America is a Branson-based camp that sees kids from across the country. They have camps running all summer. If you’re interested in learning more or signing your child up, you can do so here.

