Man arrested after assaulting Springfield Police officer

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is spending the morning in jail, after being accused of assaulting a Springfield Police officer.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a little before 11:30 p.m. they got a call because a man was driving around honking his horn and threatening people in the 2500 block of N Delaware.

Officers found the vehicle, but the driver fled and officers did not pursue it. Later on, the vehicle was found crashed into a parked vehicle near the corner of N Rogers Avenue and E High Street.

Officers then found the suspect in the 2100 block of N Ramsey Avenue. Officials say that in the process of being arrested, the man assaulted an officer and tried to run away on foot. He was later arrested without further incident. Officials say the officer was hurt, but has non-life-threatening injuries.

